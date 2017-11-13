Alec Baldwin settles lawsuit against New York art dealer

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin has settled a lawsuit in which he accused a prominent New York City art dealer of fraud.

The actor tells The New Yorker magazine gallery owner Mary Boone agreed to write him a "seven-figure check" to settle his allegation she sold him a copy of a 1996 Ross Bleckner painting called "Sea and Mirror" rather than the original.

Baldwin paid $190,000 for the painting. The parties informed a court of the agreement on Monday.

Boone told the New York Post's "Page Six" column the dispute was fueled by sexism.