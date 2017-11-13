Billionaire's lawsuit for yacht decorating tab goes to trial

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Billionaire Thomas Golisano is going to court over the interior decorator's bill for his $80 million yacht.

The Democrat and Chronicle reports that the former Buffalo Sabres owner and three-time candidate for New York governor is expected to testify when the trial starts Monday in a Rochester court. His wife, former tennis star Monica Seles, is also expected to take the stand.

The civil lawsuit claims the decorator overcharged Golisano by more than $300,000 on an $845,000 tab for work done on the interior of The Laurel, Golisano's 240-foot Florida-based yacht.

The decorator claims Golisano was given the same deal on the yacht as she gave him on his suburban Rochester home.