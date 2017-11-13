Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,026.26, down 13.00 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up $1.33, or 28.66 per cent, to $5.97 on 38.7 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Down 35 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $37.55 on 8.7 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 40 cents, or 2.00 per cent, to $20.38 on 7.8 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up 64 cents, or 7.50 per cent, to $9.17 on 5.5 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $3.06 on 4.4 million shares.

Titan Medical Inc. (TSX:TMD). Healthcare. Down one cent, 1.67 per cent, to 59 cents on 3.9 million shares.

