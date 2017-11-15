Business

Coffee maker smashings end, but Keurig's ad plans a mystery

FILE - In this March 4, 2016 file photo, Sean Hannity of Fox News appears at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. Hannity has put Republican U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore on notice: explain "inconsistencies" in his response to allegations of child molestation or exit the Alabama race. Hannity, on his show Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, gave Moore 24 hours. "We deserve answers _ consistent answers _ and truth," he said. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

NEW YORK — While Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity called on his supporters to stop smashing Keurig coffee makers to protest a decision to stop advertising on his show, it remains unclear whether Keurig will actually return as a sponsor.

Hannity and a liberal lobbying group's effort to choke off his advertising are clearly making some corporations uncomfortable as they are loath to take a stand in a proxy political battle.

Keurig hasn't responded to attempts to make its intentions clear. The carmaker Volvo tweeted that it would not advertise on Hannity's show then appeared to quickly delete it, and also isn't answering questions about its plans.

