Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,878.48, down 34.65 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 19 cents, or 2.96 per cent, to $6.22 on 35.9 million shares. Aurora announced an all-share $582 million takeover offer (worth up to $24 per share) for rival licensed marijuana producer CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CMED) (Up $4.50, or 29.41 per cent, to $19.80 on 1.04 million shares). CanniMed also said it is already in talks to acquire marijuana company Newstrike Resources Ltd. (TSXV:HIP), a producer endorsed by members of the Tragically Hip.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down $1.50, or 7.52 per cent, to $18.46 on 8.7 million shares.

Hydro One Ltd. Instalment Receipts (TSX:H.IR). Utilities. Down 50 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $36.90 on 5.5 million shares.

Titan Medical Inc. (TSX:TMD). Healthcare. Down 10 cents, 17.24 per cent, to 48 cents on 5.4 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 17 cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $14.96 on 4.4 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down 32 cents, or 3.42 per cent, to $9.05 on 4.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 26 cents, 1.96 per cent, to $12.99 on 3.6 million shares. New CEO Alex Pourbaix of the Calgary-based oil and gas producer says he will focus on paying down debt through asset sales as he works to regain the trust of investors.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Up 48 cents, or 3.34 per cent, to $14.85 on 1.2 million shares. The embattled Toronto-based mortgage lender reported third-quarter net income of $30 million (37 cents per share), about half of what it earned in the year-ago period before it was hit with allegations it misled investors. Revenue amounted to $95.4 million, down from $145 million.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Grocer. Up 11 cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $69.26 on 790,359 shares. The grocery and pharmacy giant says it has finalized a plan that will result in the closure of 22 unprofitable stores across a range of its banners and formats to be substantially completed by the end of the first quarter in 2018. The move comes as Loblaw reported third-quarter earnings attributable to common shareholders totalled $883 million ($2.24 per diluted share), which included the $432 million gain on the sale of the company's gas station business to Brookfield Business Partners. That compared with a profit of $419 million ($1.03 per diluted share) for the same period last year. Revenue totalled $14.19 billion, up from $14.14.