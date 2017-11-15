Quebec to announce personal income tax cuts in next week's economic update

Quebec's finance minister is announcing personal income tax cuts are in the offing.

Carlos Leitao said today details of the cuts will be announced in next Tuesday's economic update.

Leitao says in a video posted to Facebook alongside Premier Philippe Couillard that citizens in what he calls the middle-income tax brackets will see a concrete reduction in taxes.

The finance minister adds the economic update will include a plan he says is unique in North America to help reduce poverty.

Quebec tabled its third consecutive balanced budget last spring, which included a modest $55 tax cut for the 2017 tax year.