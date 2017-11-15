US consumer prices barely up in October
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices edged up a slight 0.1
The tiny October gain in consumer prices followed increases of 0.5
Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose a modest 0.2
Even though the current economic expansion is in its ninth year, inflation pressures have remained modest.
Inflation by a measure preferred by the Federal Reserve has been stuck well below the Fed's target of 2
Despite this year's slowdown in inflation, Fed Chair Janet Yellen and other Fed officials have expressed the belief that tight
The Fed has raised its benchmark lending rate twice this year in quarter-point moves in March and June. The rate remains at a still-low 1
At the moment, the Fed is projecting three rate increases in 2018. Many analysts believe that forecast will change little even as the makeup of the Fed undergoes change. President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to replace Yellen as Fed chair with Fed board member Jerome Powell, a centrist Republican who is expected to follow Yellen's gradual approach to raising rates.
For October, food prices were flat and have risen by a modest 1.3
Prices of new cars, recreation and clothing all declined in October. Prices for medical care, used cars, tobacco products and car insurance rose.