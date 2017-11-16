FCC weakens limits on owning newspapers, TV stations

NEW YORK — Federal regulators are loosening rules meant to support independent local media.

Now, one company can own both newspapers and TV stations in one market, undoing a ban in place since 1975. Thursday's vote by the Federal Communications Commission also makes it easier for one company to own two broadcast TV stations in one market and co-ordinate operations with stations owned by others.

The newspaper and broadcasting industries say they need the changes to deal with growing competition from much larger web and cable companies.