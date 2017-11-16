Liz Phair fulfills a dream with 2-book deal at Random House

NEW YORK — Liz Phair is fulfilling a longtime dream: to be an author.

The rock star known for "Exile in Guyville" and other albums has a two-book deal with Random House.

The publisher announced Thursday the first book is called "Horror Stories." It's billing the book as a "rich and kaleidoscopic memoir" about fame, parenthood, love and "everything in between." A release date has not been determined.

The 50-year-old Phair says in a statement issued through Random House she has been working on stories for the past decade.