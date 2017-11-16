Sea-Doo maker BRP Inc. setting up Texas headquarters to service U.S.

MONTREAL — The Quebec-based company that makes Sea-Doo personal watercraft is looking to accelerate U.S. sales by opening a headquarters in the Dallas area to service American dealers and customers.

BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) says about 20 employees who service the U.S. from the company's facility in Sherbrooke, Que., will be affected, although most will likely be reassigned to other Quebec facilities.

The office in Plano, Tex., will provide dealer and customer service, sales, human resources, parts, accessories and clothing for American callers.

The area in Texas was chosen because it was central, has a major airport and is in the southwest area of the country where the company sees growth potential.

Canadians will continue to be serviced by BRP employees in Canada.