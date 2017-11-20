Business

Forbes names Beyonce music's highest-earning woman

FILE - This Nov. 4, 2016, file photo shows Beyonce performing at a Get Out the Vote concert for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Cleveland. Forbes announced on Nov. 20, 2017, that Beyonce was the highest earning woman in the music industry. The outlet says she earned $105 million over a year-long period that ended in June. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

NEW YORK — Forbes has crowned Beyonce as the highest paid woman in music.

Forbes magazine says the singer earned $105 million over a yearlong period stretching from June 2016 to June of this year. Beyonce's earnings were boosted by her "Formation" world tour last year, which Forbes says grossed $250 million.

Runner-up Adele also enjoyed a successful year on the road. Her tour helped contribute to $69 million in earnings.

Taylor Swift, Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez complete the top five highest female earners in the business.

Dolly Parton is a surprising sixth. Forbes says the 71-year-old brought in $37 million with the help of 63 shows during the yearlong period.

