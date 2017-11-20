Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,004.40, up 5.83 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 34 cents, or 6.17 per cent, to $5.85 on 15.7 million shares. The marijuana producer is pushing ahead with plans for an all-stock takeover offer for CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CMED) after failing to reach an agreement with the company's board. The offer follows an announcement by CanniMed on Friday that it struck an all-stock to deal to acquire Tragically Hip-backed marijuana company Newstrike Resources Ltd. (TSXV:HIP).

IC Potash Corp. (TSX:ICP). Agriculture. Up 1.5 cents, or 33.33 per cent, to six cents on 8.7 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 14 cents, or 0.76 per cent, to $18.59 on 5.9 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Unchanged at $3.90 on 4.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up $1.09, or 2.43 per cent, to $45.95 on 4.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 49 cents, or 3.78 per cent, to $12.49 on 4.3 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: