Materials and tech help boost Toronto stock market, U.S. stocks also higher

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index pushed higher in late-morning trading, boosted by the materials and technology sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 90.70 points to 16,095.10, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 168.11 points to 23,598.44. The S&P 500 index was up 17.29 points to 2,599.43 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 67.69 points to 6,858.40.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.36 cents US, up from an average price of 78.17 cents US on Monday.

The January crude contract was up 51 cents to US$56.93 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.05 per mmBTU.