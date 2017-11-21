Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,076.65, up 72.25 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 22 cents, or 3.76 per cent, to $6.07 on 12.5 million shares.

IC Potash Corp. (TSX:ICP). Agriculture. Up one cent, or 16.67 per cent, to seven cents on 6.9 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up two cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $3.09 on 5.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up $1.12, or 2.44 per cent, to $47.07 on 4.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Down eight cents, or 2.05 per cent, to $3.82 on 4.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 21 cents, or 1.68 per cent, to $12.28 on 4.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

George Weston Ltd. (TSX:WN). Grocer. Down $1.37, or 1.22 per cent, to $110.76 on 218,424 shares. The bakery and grocery store owner says it will close an unprofitable frozen cake factory in the U.S. by the end of the first quarter of 2018 as it reviews its strategy in light of challenges in its frozen food business. The company says some of the work will move to a facility in Cobourg, Ont.

Loblaw Companies Ltd. (TSX:L). Grocer. Down 14 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $68.94 on 299,423 shares. Canada's competition watchdog closed a 3 1/2-year civil investigation and concluded that there wasn't sufficient evidence to support allegations that Canada's largest grocer abused its dominant position in dealing with its suppliers.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Bank. Down nine cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $100.92 on 1.3 million shares. Canada's biggest bank became the first Canadian lender to be added to the Financial Stability Board's list of global systemically important banks, which are deemed too big to fail.