Business journalist Amanda Lang will return to BNN in January 2018

TORONTO — After six years at the CBC and just under a year at the now-defunct Bloomberg TV Canada, business journalist Amanda Lang will return to Business News Network in January.

CTV News president Wendy Freeman announced Wednesday that Lang will also contribute to other Bell Media properties including CTV News and iHeartRadio.

Lang launched her TV career at ROBTV, which eventually became BNN, in 1999. She worked there and at partner channel CNN until 2009, when she joined the CBC.

She was the business correspondent for "The National" and the host of the popular business news show "The Exchange with Amanda Lang."

Before leaving the CBC for Bloomberg TV Canada in 2015, she faced criticism for having personal ties to a Royal Bank of Canada board member while reporting on the company.

Lang said at the time that she disclosed the relationship to the CBC, which decided an on-air disclosure for viewers was not necessary.

The CBC launched an investigation into her involvement in a 2013 story concerning the Royal Bank and its use of temporary foreign workers and found Lang adhered to journalistic standards.