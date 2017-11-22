Former hospital CEO mired in expense scandal named a top female leader

HALIFAX — The former head of Atlantic Canada's largest children's hospital has been named one of Canada's most powerful women, an award organizers say was decided upon prior to her high-profile resignation.

Tracy Kitch, former CEO of the Izaak Walton Killam Health Centre, was selected by the Women's Executive Network parent company PhaseNyne Inc. as one of the country's top 100 inspirational female leaders.

Kitch stepped down in August amid an expenses controversy after an independent review said she owed tens of thousands of dollars for "potentially personal" expenses charged to her corporate credit card.

A spokeswoman for the company says Kitch was nominated and selected as an award winner prior to the investigation into questionable expenses and her subsequent resignation.

She says nominees are selected based on the role that they hold between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31 of the year prior, and the winners are notified in the summer.