Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,073.58, down 3.07 points)
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 35 cents, or 5.77 per cent, to $6.42 on 13.3 million shares.
IC Potash Corp. (TSX:ICP). Agriculture. Down one cent, or 14.29 per cent, to six cents on 8.1 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 99 cents, or 5.39 per cent, to $19.35 on 4.4 million shares.
Silver Bull Resources Inc. (TSX:SVB). Miner. Up four cents, or 27.59 per cent, to 18.5 cents on 4.3 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 14 cents, or 3.66 per cent, to $3.96 on 4.1 million shares.
Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 10.38 per cent, to 95 cents on 3.8 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Metro Inc. (TSX:MRU). Grocer. Down 52 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $41.03 on 458,818 shares. Metro is looking to expand its online grocery offerings to Ontario next year as the food retailing industry ramps up e-commerce options for shoppers. The company already offers "click and collect" in seven stores and home delivery service in Greater Montreal, Quebec City and Gatineau, Que., covering 60 per cent of the population of Quebec, Metro CEO Eric La Fleche said Wednesday.