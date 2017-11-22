Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,073.58, down 3.07 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 35 cents, or 5.77 per cent, to $6.42 on 13.3 million shares.

IC Potash Corp. (TSX:ICP). Agriculture. Down one cent, or 14.29 per cent, to six cents on 8.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 99 cents, or 5.39 per cent, to $19.35 on 4.4 million shares.

Silver Bull Resources Inc. (TSX:SVB). Miner. Up four cents, or 27.59 per cent, to 18.5 cents on 4.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 14 cents, or 3.66 per cent, to $3.96 on 4.1 million shares.

Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Down 11 cents, or 10.38 per cent, to 95 cents on 3.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: