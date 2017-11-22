US durable goods orders fell 1.2 per cent in October
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — Orders for long-lasting manufactured goods fell last month for the first time since July, pulled down by plummeting orders for commercial aircraft. A category that tracks business investment posted the biggest drop in more than a year.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that orders for durable goods, which are meant to last at least three years, slid 1.2
But the figure was warped by an 18.6
Overall, American industry is looking healthy, helped by an improving world economy and a drop in the U.S. dollar, which makes American products less expensive in foreign markets.
What you need to know:
-- October's drop in overall orders was the first decrease since a 6.8
-- A category that tracks business investment — orders for capital goods excluding
-- Excluding the volatile transportation sector, orders were up 0.4
-- Orders for machinery rose 0.6
-- An earlier survey by the Institute for Supply Management found that U.S. manufacturing has expanded for 14 straight months.