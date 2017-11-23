Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,074.30, up 0.72 of a point)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 32 cents, or 4.98 per cent, to $6.74 on 20.3 million shares. The Alberta-based cannabis producer has signed a deal to acquire greenhouse design firm Larssen Ltd. Aurora says it intends to use its ownership of Larssen to pressure other cannabis producers to enter partnerships that will further its aggressive growth plans.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSX:ASP). Drug manufacturer. Up 5.5 cents, or 27.5 per cent, to 25.5 cents on 3.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 40 cents, or 2.07 per cent, to $18.95 on 2.9 million shares.

Silver Bull Resources Inc. (TSX:SVB). Miner. Down one cent, or 5.41 per cent, to 17.5 cents on 2.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 10 cents, or 2.53 per cent, to $4.06 on 1.9 million shares.