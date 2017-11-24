Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,108.09, up 33.79 points)
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 50 cents, or 7.42 per cent, to $7.24 on 19.8 million shares.
Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSX:ASP). Drug manufacturer. Up 6.5 cents, or 25.49 per cent, to 32 cents on 4.1 million shares.
Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Oil and gas. Down four cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $15.42 on 3.7 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up eight cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $4.14 on 3.6 million shares.
Raging River Exploration Inc. (TSX:RRX). Oil and gas. Up 11 cents, or 1.47 per cent, to $7.61 on 3.5 million shares.
Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up 92 cents, or 9.9 per cent, to $10.21 on 3.1 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:CMED). Health care. Down 33 cents, or 1.57 per cent, to $20.65 on 351,162 shares. The company fired back at Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB) — which formally launched its hostile takeover bid Friday — saying Aurora's management "has not demonstrated an ability to execute competently" and its all-stock offer is based on an "inflated Aurora share price." Aurora formally tabled its hostile takeover bid for CanniMed on Friday, valued at $24 per share, with the condition that the medical marijuana producer cancel its own planned acquisition of the Tragically Hip-backed marijuana company Newstrike Resources Ltd. (TSXV:HIP)