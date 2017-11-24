Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,108.09, up 33.79 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 50 cents, or 7.42 per cent, to $7.24 on 19.8 million shares.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSX:ASP). Drug manufacturer. Up 6.5 cents, or 25.49 per cent, to 32 cents on 4.1 million shares.

Husky Energy Inc. (TSX:HSE). Oil and gas. Down four cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $15.42 on 3.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up eight cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $4.14 on 3.6 million shares.

Raging River Exploration Inc. (TSX:RRX). Oil and gas. Up 11 cents, or 1.47 per cent, to $7.61 on 3.5 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up 92 cents, or 9.9 per cent, to $10.21 on 3.1 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: