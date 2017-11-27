Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,042.12, down 65.97 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up $1.10, or 13.95 per cent, to $8.25 on 45.9 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Up $1.85, or 18.12 per cent, to $12.06 on 9.01 million shares.

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FT). Miner. Up six cents, or 30.77 per cent, to 25.5 cents on 7.8 million shares.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSX:ASP). Drug manufacturers. Up 18 cents, or 56.25 per cent, to 50 cents on 6.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 59 cents, or 3.1 per cent at $19.63 on 6.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $3.07 on 3.6 million shares. DBRS Ltd. has upgraded Bombardier Inc. slightly to a trend of stable from negative, one month after Moody's downgraded the transportation company.

Companies reporting major news:

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Down $1.11, or 2.34 per cent, to $46.29 on 2.8 million shares. The Calgary-based energy company says it has reached a deal with the State of Michigan on the aging Line 5 pipelines that run along the bottom of a channel between Lakes Huron and Michigan. Enbridge says the deal includes completing an evaluation by June 2018 on three options to eventually replace the 7-kilometre stretch of underwater pipeline, as well as immediate safety measures to reduce the risk of a leak.