Home Capital vows to defend itself from possible $70M short seller claim
TORONTO — Home Capital Group Inc. says it has received a draft statement of claim from a partnership managed by West Face Capital Inc. containing allegations of misrepresentation.
The alternative mortgage lender says the draft, which has not yet been filed in court, is claiming damages of $70 million.
Home Capital adds the claim was prepared on behalf of West Face Long Term Opportunities Global Master LP, a Caymans Island limited partnership which opted out of a global settlement in connection with a class action lawsuit earlier this year.
In June, Home Capital agreed to pay $30.5 million to settle a class-action lawsuit and a matter before the Ontario Securities Commission concerning allegations of misleading disclosure.
The alternative mortgage lender says the Toronto-based private equity fund's claim describes building a significant short position in Home Capital in the spring and summer of 2013 before covering its short position between the fall of 2013 and the spring of 2015.
Home Capital (TSX:HCG) says if West Face files the claim, it intends to defend its conduct and investigate the actions of various short sellers.
