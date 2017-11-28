Molson Coors leaving Montreal to build brewery in south-shore city of Longueuil

MONTREAL — Molson Coors is leaving the Montreal site where it opened a brewery in 1786 and will build a new operation on the south-shore city of Longueuil.

The Montreal and Denver-based brewer (TSX:TPX.B) announced its long-anticipated decision Tuesday to employees.

The company confirmed in July that it will spend about $500 million to build a new facility but didn't identify the location.

Molson Coors plans to maintain a microbrewery and retail location at the historic site along the St. Lawrence River near Old Montreal. The rest will be sold for redevelopment.