Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,029.64, down 12.48 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 40 cents, or 4.85 per cent, to $7.85 on 45.5 million shares.

Fortune Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FT). Miner. Up 3.5 cents, or 13.73 per cent, to 29 cents on 9.8 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Down 59 cents, or 4.89 per cent, to $11.47 on 9.03 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 78 cents, or 3.97 per cent, to $18.85 on 6.8 million shares.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Down two cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $3.17 on six million shares.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corp. (TSX:ASP). Drug manufacturers. Down 11 cents, or 22.00 per cent, to 39 cents on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Bank. Down $1.75, or 2.10 per cent, to $81.73 on 4.04 million shares. The Toronto-based bank said Tuesday it has submitted a binding offer to acquire Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.'s interests in its Chilean banking operation, BBVA Chile, and certain subsidiaries. If the deal goes through, it would double Scotiabank's market share in Chile to roughly 14 per cent. Scotiabank also posted fourth-quarter earnings of $2.07 billion ($1.64 per diluted share), up from $2.01 billion ($1.57 per diluted share) during the same period last year. Net income for the fiscal year was $8.24 billion ($6.49 per diluted share), up from $7.37 billion ($6 per diluted share).

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN). Up 14 cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $14.72 on 23,697 shares. The company has signed a deal to buy seven properties from RioCan REIT (TSX:REI.UN) (down 24 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $25.05 on 1.1 million shares) for $200 million. Five of the locations are in Ontario, located in Collingwood, Hamilton, Orillia, St. Catharines and Sudbury. One is in Yorkton, Sask., and another is in Oliver, B.C. All have a Canadian Tire store as a major tenant.

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSX:HCG). Financial Services. Up 33 cents, or 2.03 per cent, to $16.59 on 556,811 shares. The alternative mortgage lender said Tuesday it has received a draft statement of claim from a partnership managed by West Face Capital Inc. containing allegations of misrepresentation. The company said the draft, which has not yet been filed in court, is claiming damages of $70 million.