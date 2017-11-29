US economy expanded at brisk 3.3 pct. pace in third quarter
WASHINGTON — Led by a rise in business investment, the U.S. economy grew at an annual pace of 3.3
The Commerce Department estimated Wednesday that third-quarter growth exceeded the 3
The performance, achieved despite damage from two devastating hurricanes, marked the fastest expansion in gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output — since a 5.2
The estimated growth for the July-September quarter marked an improvement on 3.1 annual growth in the second quarter and a 1.2 annual pace in the January-March quarter.
Before the revised third-quarter numbers came out, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta was forecasting that growth would rise to a 3.4
The economy showed resilience last quarter in the face of two hurricanes: Harvey, which hit Texas in late August, and Irma, which battered Florida in September.
The U.S. economy is benefiting from a pickup in global growth, a healthy job market that supports consumer spending and a drop in the value of the dollar against other major currencies, which makes U.S. products less expensive in foreign markets.
What you need to know:
— Business investment increased at a strong 7.3
— Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70
— Government spending and investment rose for the first time in three quarters, led by an uptick in
— The Commerce Department's third and final estimate of third-quarter GDP will come out on Dec. 21.
—The Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, which is included in the GDP report, rose at an annual pace of just 1.5
— The Fed is still widely expected to raise interest rates in December for the third time this year.