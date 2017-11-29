US pending home sales surged 3.5 per cent in October
WASHINGTON — More people signed contracts in October to buy homes, ending three straight months of declines.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending home sales jumped 3.5
Despite the increase, the index remains slightly below its level of 12 months ago. A shortage of properties for sale has contributed to rising prices, likely causing some would-be buyers to retreat from the housing market for now. On an annual basis, pending sales have fallen in six of the past seven months.
Home buying has faced a downward pull largely because fewer homes are available for purchase. Sales listings have fallen 10.4
The median home sales price in October rose 5.5
Yet the supply crunch might soon ease.
Realtor.com, the online listings company, is forecasting that more homes will start coming onto the market in 2018. It predicts that the number of listings will recover first around Boston, Detroit, Kansas City, Nashville and Philadelphia based on recent monthly changes in inventory.
During October, the number of signed contracts rose in the Northeast, Midwest and South but declined in the West.
Pending sales contracts are a barometer of future purchases. Sales are typically completed a month or two after a contract is signed.