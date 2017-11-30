Consumer spending rose solid 0.3 per cent in October

WASHINGTON — Consumers boosted their spending a solid 0.3
per cent
in October, while their incomes grew 0.4
per cent
. Both were healthy gains indicating the fourth quarter got off to a strong start.
The Labor Department says the October increase in consumer spending followed a much larger 0.9
per cent
rise in September, which had been the biggest gain in eight years. The rise in incomes last month matched the September gain, with both months showing the best performance since February.
The October gain in spending indicates that consumer spending, which accounts for 70
per cent
of economic activity, started the fourth quarter with healthy momentum that should support continued strong economic growth. A key measure of inflation rose 1.6
per cent
over the last 12 months.