Consumer spending rose solid 0.3 per cent in October

WASHINGTON — Consumers boosted their spending a solid 0.3 per cent in October, while their incomes grew 0.4 per cent . Both were healthy gains indicating the fourth quarter got off to a strong start.

The Labor Department says the October increase in consumer spending followed a much larger 0.9 per cent rise in September, which had been the biggest gain in eight years. The rise in incomes last month matched the September gain, with both months showing the best performance since February.