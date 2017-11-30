Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,067.48, up 99.76 points)

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down $1.44, or 16.07 per cent, to $7.42 on 74.9 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Down 10 cents, or 2.94 per cent, to $3.30 on 65.4 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up $1.25, or 18.52 per cent, to $8.00 on 32.5 million shares.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSX:PEY). Oil and gas. Down 14 cents, or 0.91 per cent, to $15.31 on 13.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up $2.90, or 6.34 per cent, to $48.65 on 10.6 million shares. The Calgary-based pipeline company announced plans to raise its 2018 dividend by 10 per cent to 67.1 cents per common share, issue $1.5 billion in common shares and sell off at least $3 billion in assets next year.

Trevali Mining Corp. (TSX:TV). Miner. Up three cents, or 2.26 per cent, to $1.36 on 9.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM). Bank. Up $3.34, or 2.91 per cent, to $118.14 on 3.7 million shares. The country's fifth-largest bank reported strong domestic earnings and better-than-expected performance in the U.S. after acquiring Chicago-based PrivateBancorp Inc. CIBC earned a fourth-quarter profit of $1.16 billion ($2.81 per share), up from $931 million ($2.60 per share) during the same time in 2016.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX: PPL). Oil and gas. Up $1.29, or 2.96 per cent, to $44.93 on 2.6 million shares. The company's board of directors has approved construction of a $260-million export terminal at Prince Rupert, B.C., to be used to send liquefied Western Canadian propane to markets in Asia and Central America.