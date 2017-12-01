Bell launching a new discount pre-paid wireless brand called Lucky Mobile

MONTREAL — Bell is launching a new discount pre-paid wireless brand, Lucky Mobile.

The service will initially be available in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia starting Dec. 4.

Lucky Mobile will offer service in 17 zones covering most major cities including Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Vancouver and surrounding areas as well as province-wide and Canada-wide options.

Plans will include voice calling and texting as well as other services, while mobile data options will also be available at 3G-equivalent access speeds.

The company says Lucky Mobile will also introduce an app that enables talk and text over Wi-Fi next year.