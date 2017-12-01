Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,038.97, down 28.51 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 48 cents, or 6.00 per cent, to $7.52 on 23.2 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down 30 cents, or 3.99 per cent, to $7.22 on 12.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Oil and gas. Up 14 cents, or 3.23 per cent, to $4.47 on 5.6 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Up nine cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $15.36 on 5.4 million shares.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Up 16 cents, or 4.42 per cent, to $3.78 on 5.05 million shares.

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Oil and gas. Up four cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $5.50 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Down 23 cents, or 1.65 per cent, to $13.69 on 1.9 million shares. The Waterloo-based company says the International Chamber of Commerce's International Court of Arbitration awarded Nokia Corp. approximately $137 million in a dispute related to certain payments allegedly due under a patent license contract between the companies.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI). Consumer packaged goods. Up 21 cents, or 0.60 per cent, to $35.06 on 206,402 shares. The company says it's acquiring Seattle-based Field Roast Grain Meat Co. for US$120 million in a bid to further strengthen its position in the alternative proteins market.