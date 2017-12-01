US construction spending up a strong 1.4 per cent in October
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — U.S. construction spending surged 1.4
The October spending increase was the third monthly gain after more modest advances of 0.3
Home building was up 0.4
Though home building has been weak for much of the year, economists expect such construction to rebound as a strong job market boosts sales in coming months.
The overall economy grew at a healthy annual rate of 3.3
The strength in October was evident in all major sectors of construction. The rise in housing construction reflected a 0.3
In the non-residential area, office building was up a strong 4.4
In government categories, spending at the state and local level rose 3.3
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'We need help': Family scared as boy with severe autism returns home without supports
-
'It's negligence:' Advocates call on Nova Scotia to inform women of breast density in cancer screening
-
-
Tree lighting, Mooseheads and more: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend