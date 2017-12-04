Business

Bombardier to supply Airbus for new engine nacelle program for the A320neo

The new Airbus A320neo takes off for its first test flight at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, southwestern France, Thursday, Sept. 25, 2014. Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services announced today that it has been selected by Airbus as a supplier on a new engine nacelle programme for the Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo family of aircraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frederic Lancelot

MONTREAL — Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services says it has been chosen by Airbus as a supplier on a new engine nacelle program.

The company's operations in Northern Ireland will develop and manufacture a new thrust reverser for the Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo family of aircraft.

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) is already a supplier to Airbus on a number of programs.

The deal follows an agreement earlier this year that saw Airbus acquire a majority stake in Bombardier's C Series jet business.

