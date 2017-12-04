Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,969.03, down 69.94 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 10 cents, or 1.33 per cent, to $7.32 on 13.7 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down 16 cents, or 2.22 per cent, to $7.06 on 7.2 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up five cents, or 1.62 per cent, to $3.14 on 6.7 million shares. The company's operation in Northern Ireland was chosen by Airbus as a supplier on a new engine nacelle program. Bombardier Aerostructures and Engineering Services will develop and manufacture a new thrust reverser for the Pratt & Whitney powered A320neo family of aircraft.

NAPEC Inc. (TSX:NPC). Business Services. Up 49 cents, or 34.03 per cent, to $1.93 on 6.3 million shares.

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX:NMX). Miner. Up 18 cents, or 8.96 per cent, to $2.19 on 5.1 million shares.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Miner. Up $1.55, or 12.87 per cent, to $13.59 on 4.6 million shares. A rival of the Saskatoon-based uranium producer announced plans to cut production. Kazakhstan's state-owned Kazatomprom announced it plans to reduce uranium production by 20 per cent for three years, starting in January.

Companies reporting major news: