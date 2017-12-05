Business

Laurentian Bank reports Q4 up from year ago, raises quarterly dividend

The Banque Laurentienne or Laurentian Bank logo is pictured Tuesday, June 21, 2016 in Montreal. Laurentian Bank of Canada (the "Bank") reported net income of $58.6 million or $1.42 diluted per share for the fourth quarter of 2017, compared with net income of $18.4 million or $0.45 diluted per share for the same period last year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

MONTREAL — Laurentian Bank of Canada raised its dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago.

The bank (TSX:LB) increased its quarterly payment to shareholders by a penny to 63 cents per share.

The higher dividend came as Laurentian reported fourth-quarter net income of $58.6 million or $1.42 per diluted share, up from $18.4 million or 45 cents per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the three months ended Oct. 31 totalled nearly $268 million, up from $236.4 million in the same quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, the bank says it earned $66.5 million or $1.63 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $50.5 million or $1.47 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.55 per share, according to Thomson Reuters.

