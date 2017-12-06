Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,908.78, down 6.90 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 39 cents, or 5.28 per cent, to $7.00 on 14.4 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $3.17 on 7.1 million shares.

Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down 12 cents, or 1.73 per cent, to $6.81 on 5.02 million shares.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Down 19 cents, or 5.34 per cent, to $3.37 on 3.8 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Down 23 cents, or 1.70 per cent, to $13.30 on 3.69 million shares.

Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 61 cents, or 3.98 per cent, to $14.70 on 3.67 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecommunications. Up 55 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $65.97 on 881,064 shares. The media giant is considering the sale of such assets as baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays and a stake in media company Cogeco Inc. to free up capital for its main communications businesses.