Most actively traded companies on the TSX
Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (15,908.78, down 6.90 points)
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 39 cents, or 5.28 per cent, to $7.00 on 14.4 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $3.17 on 7.1 million shares.
Lundin Mining Corp. (TSX:LUN). Miner. Down 12 cents, or 1.73 per cent, to $6.81 on 5.02 million shares.
Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Down 19 cents, or 5.34 per cent, to $3.37 on 3.8 million shares.
Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Down 23 cents, or 1.70 per cent, to $13.30 on 3.69 million shares.
Encana Corp. (TSX:ECA). Oil and gas. Down 61 cents, or 3.98 per cent, to $14.70 on 3.67 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecommunications. Up 55 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $65.97 on 881,064 shares. The media giant is considering the sale of such assets as baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays and a stake in media company Cogeco Inc. to free up capital for its main communications businesses.
WestJet Airlines Inc. (TSX:WJA). Airline. Unchanged at $26.40 on 219,555 shares. The Calgary-based airline and Delta Air Lines plan to form a joint venture that will enhance transborder service and deepen the relationship between the two companies. They said in a statement early Wednesday that the joint venture, which has yet to be approved, would increase travel choices between Canada and the United States along with enhanced frequent flyer benefits.