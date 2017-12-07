Lego wins first China copyright case against imitators

HONG KONG — Danish toy maker Lego says it has won a major legal victory in China, where a court ruled in its favour in a copyright case against companies making knockoffs of its famous colored bricks.

The company said Thursday that it was the first time it has won an unfair competition case against imitators in China.

It said the Shantou Intermediate People's Court ruled that two Chinese companies selling Bela brand blocks similar to the Lego Friends line infringed a copyright and ordered them to stop.

The court issued its ruling in September but the decision didn't take effect until November.