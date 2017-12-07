Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,015.68, up 106.90 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 32 cents, or 4.57 per cent, to $6.68 on 21.3 million shares.

Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Up five cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $3.42 on 6.1 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up three cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $9.00 on 4.4 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Down 25 cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $13.05 on 4.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $3.17 on 3.8 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Up 33 cents, or 2.28 per cent, to $14.81 on 3.4 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: