Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,015.68, up 106.90 points)
Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down 32 cents, or 4.57 per cent, to $6.68 on 21.3 million shares.
Precision Drilling Corp. (TSX:PD). Oil and gas. Up five cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $3.42 on 6.1 million shares.
Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up three cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $9.00 on 4.4 million shares.
Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Down 25 cents, or 1.88 per cent, to $13.05 on 4.1 million shares.
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $3.17 on 3.8 million shares.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Miner. Up 33 cents, or 2.28 per cent, to $14.81 on 3.4 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Wireless communications. Up 16 cents, or 1.23 per cent, to $13.21 on 1.8 million shares. The Waterloo, Ont.-based company says it has agreed to help optimize select Qualcomm Inc. hardware platforms to work with BlackBerry's QNX software, which is used to manage features of wirelessly connected cars such as infotainment systems. Qualcomm and BlackBerry, which have a long-standing technology collaboration, didn't release financial details of their new collaboration.
