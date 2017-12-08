Business

2nd man convicted in West Virginia murder of coal executive

FILE - In this May 4, 2006, file photo, International Coal Group chief executive Bennett Hatfield makes his closing statement during the final day of the Sago Mine disaster hearings at West Virginia Wesleyan College in Buckhannon, W.Va. The trial has begun for the second of two men accused in the deadly shooting of Hatfield in West Virginia last year. Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, was the first day of trial for Brandon Lee Fitzpatrick, of Louisa, Kentucky, news outlets reported. Fitzpatrick is charged with offenses including first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy in the death of Hatfield. (AP Photo/Dale Sparks, File)

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — A second man has been convicted of murder in the shooting of a coal executive in West Virginia last year.

The Williamson Daily News reports that 20-year-old Brandon Lee Fitzpatrick, of Louisa, Kentucky, pleaded guilty Thursday in the death of Bennett K. Hatfield.

Fitzpatrick admitted he was with 22-year-old Anthony Raheem Arriaga, of Delphos, Ohio, when Arriaga killed Hatfield in a scheme to steal his GMC Yukon Denali and sell its parts. Arriaga was convicted in October of murder, robbery and conspiracy.

Hatfield, 59, was shot while visiting his wife's gravesite in May, a year after he resigned as CEO and president of Patriot Coal, which filed for bankruptcy citing low coal prices and falling demand.

