Batali steps down after sexual misconduct allegations
NEW YORK — Mario Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.
The online site Eater New York reported Monday that the incidents involve at least four women, three who worked for Batali. In a prepared statement sent to The Associated Press, Batali said the complaints match up with his past
A spokesperson for Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group says an employee reported inappropriate
ABC said Monday that it has asked Batali to step away from the show, "The Chew" while the allegations are investigated.