Box office top 20: 'Coco' tops charts for third weekend
LOS ANGELES — With "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" set to open this weekend, Disney and Pixar's "Coco" topped the quiet box office charts for the third time in a row.
The animated flick earned $18.5 million this weekend, and the only new wide release, "Just Getting Started" starring Morgan Freeman, opened in 10th place with a
Holdovers mostly populated the top five, with "Justice League" in second place with $9.7 million, "Wonder" in third with $8.4 million, and "Thor: Ragnarok" in fifth place with $6.3 million. No. 4 was "The Disaster Artist," which performed well in its expansion to 840
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Coco," Disney, $18,452,315, 3,748 locations, $4,923 average, $135,658,005, 3 weeks.
2. "Justice League," Warner Bros., $9,664,297, 3,508 locations, $2,755 average, $212,129,668, 4 weeks.
3. "Wonder," Lionsgate, $8,447,762, 3,519 locations, $2,401 average, $100,300,868, 4 weeks.
4. "The Disaster Artist," A24, $6,366,243, 840 locations, $7,579 average, $7,963,017, 2 weeks.
5. "Thor: Ragnarok," Disney, $6,271,374, 3,047 locations, $2,058 average, $301,136,438, 6 weeks.
6. "Daddy's Home 2," Paramount, $5,919,337, 3,263 locations, $1,814 average, $91,078,796, 5 weeks.
7. "Murder On The Orient Express," 20th Century Fox, $5,162,331, 3,089 locations, $1,671 average, $92,769,846, 5 weeks.
8. "The Star," Sony, $3,707,087, 2,976 locations, $1,246 average, $32,311,133, 4 weeks.
9. "Lady Bird," A24, $3,451,822, 1,557 locations, $2,217 average, $22,235,491, 6 weeks.
10. "Just Getting Started," Broad Green Pictures, $3,201,459, 2,161 locations, $1,481 average, $3,201,459, 1 week.
11. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $2,862,109, 1,620 locations, $1,767 average, $18,312,393, 5 Weeks.
12. "A Bad Moms Christmas," STX Entertainment, $2,581,446, 2,124 locations, $1,215 average, $68,702,052, 6 weeks.
13. "The Shape Of Water," Fox Searchlight, $1,141,546, 41 locations, $27,843 average, $1,372,554, 2 weeks.
14. "Roman J. Israel, Esq.," Sony, $871,624, 1,453 locations, $600 average, $11,209,149, 4 weeks.
15. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $741,417, 53 locations, $13,989 average, $1,196,325, 3 weeks.
16. "The Man Who Invented Christmas," Bleecker Street, $715,800, 720 locations, $994 average, $4,346,405, 3 weeks.
17. "Call Me By Your Name," Sony Pictures Classics, $285,850, 9 locations, $31,761 average, $1,367,155, 3 weeks.
18. "Blade Runner 2049," Warner Bros., $264,527, 388 locations, $682 average, $91,252,390, 10 weeks.
19. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $264,155, 4 locations, $66,039 average, $264,155, 1 week.
20. "The Mountain Between Us," 20th Century Fox, $244,829, 535 locations, $458 average, $30,191,120, 10 weeks.
