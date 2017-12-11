New host of CBC Vancouver morning show set to start 'dream job' on Jan. 2

VANCOUVER — A familiar voice is set to take over the mike on CBC Vancouver's morning show.

The station has announced Stephen Quinn will become the new host of The Early Edition starting Jan. 2.

He'll take over from longtime host Rick Cluff, who will retire later this month following 41 years at the public broadcaster.

Quinn currently hosts the afternoon program On The Coast after eight years as a civic affairs reporter for CBC.

He says hosting The Early Edition is a dream job and he's proud to be part of the team.