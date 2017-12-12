Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,114.03, up 10.52 points)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down seven cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $7.24 on 8.7 million shares.

Katanga Mining Ltd. (TSX:KAT). Miner. Up 34 cents, or 25.37 per cent, to $1.68 on 7.4 million shares.

Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. (TSX:IRG). Restaurants. Down 11 cents, or 2.63 per cent, to $4.07 on 6.4 million shares. Quebec-based MTY Food Group Inc. (TSX:MTY) (down $2.57, or 4.71 per cent, to $51.97 on 308,245 shares) is growing beyond the shopping mall food court with a $248-million stock-and-cash deal to buy Imvescor and its full-service restaurant and grocery products businesses.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $3.15 on 6.1 million shares. The company has signed a deal to supply Corelink Rail Infrastructure and West Midlands Trains with 333 new Bombardier Aventra vehicles for use on the U.K.'s West Midlands Trains franchise. The rolling stock and maintenance contracts are worth about C$928 million.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX). Pharmaceutical. Up $1.73, or 6.54 per cent, to $28.18 on 5.8 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Health care. Up $1.09, or 7.75 per cent, to $15.15 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Agrium Inc. (TSX:AGU). Agriculture. Up $4.01, or 2.89 per cent, to $142.85 on 617,369 shares. The company has signed a deal to buy Macrofertil, a fertilizer distribution business in Australia, from Louis Dreyfus Co. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. Agrium says the Macrofertil business includes six fertilizer storage and distribution assets with coating and blending capabilities, and about US$120 million in annual sales.