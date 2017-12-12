MTY Food Group signs deal to buy Imvescor Restaurant Group for $248 million

MONTREAL — Restaurant operator MTY Food Group Inc. has signed a deal to buy Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $248 million.

The combination will bring together such banners as MTY's Thai Express, Vanellis and Manchu Wok with Imvescor's Baton Rouge, Pizza Delight and Scores restaurants to create a company with a portfolio of over 5,700 stores under 75 brands.

Under the deal, MTY will pay $4.10 per share for Imvescor with the cash portion of the deal totalling about $50 million and the rest in stock.

The companies say the offer implies a 13.3 per cent premium to Imvescor's 10-day volume weighted average before it disclosed it had received a non-binding expression of interest from an unidentified potential buyer on Oct. 26. Imvescor shares closed at $4.18 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday, while MTY shares were worth $54.54.

The deal requires approval by a two-third majority of vote by Imvescor shareholders, as well as regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.