Gasoline prices lift US consumer inflation 0.4 per cent
WASHINGTON — Surging gasoline prices pulled U.S. consumer inflation up 0.4
The Labor Department said Wednesday that prices at the pump increased a sharp 7.3
Over the past year, overall consumer inflation is up 2.2
Inflation pressures have remained subdued even though the U.S. economy is gathering momentum. Economic growth has clocked in at an annual pace of 3
Even though hiring has risen steadily, wage gains have been modest.
The Federal Reserve later Wednesday is expected to announce its third interest rate hike of 2017.
Food prices were flat in November. Housing prices rose 0.2
