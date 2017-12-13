Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (up 22.56 points to 16,136.59, a record high)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 24 cents, or 3.31 per cent, to $7.00 on 7.2 million shares.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX:EFN). Financial Services. Unchanged at $10.46 on 7.01 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APH). Healthcare. Down $1.00, or 6.60 per cent, to $14.15 on 6.8 million shares.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX). Pharmaceutical. Up 12 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $28.30 on 6.1 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Down two cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $3.13 on 5.4 million shares.

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI). Miner. Up 18 cents, or 5.68 per cent, to $3.35 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: