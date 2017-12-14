Bombardier expects revenue to grow to between US$17B and US$17.5B next year

MONTREAL — Bombardier Inc. expects its revenue to grow to between US$17 billion and US$17.5 billion next year.

The company (TSX:BBD.B) says that's up by about US$1 billion from its guidance for 2017 at the mid-point of the range.

However, analysts on average had expected revenue to grow to about $18.4 billion next year, according to Thomson Reuters.

Bombardier says the growth in revenue is expected to be driven by the ramp-up of key projects at Bombardier Transportation and higher C Series aircraft deliveries.

Over the next three years, the company's objective is to grow revenue by US$4.0 billion, which represents a seven per cent compound annual growth rate.