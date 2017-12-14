Canadian net neutrality supporters mourn repeal of Obama-era regulations

TORONTO — Canadian supporters of net neutrality say a U.S. regulator's vote to repeal Obama-era rules that guaranteed equal access to the internet was a step in the wrong direction because it tips the balance of power towards large commercial interests.

The head of CIRA, the organization that registers and manages the dot-ca domain names, says today's vote will "chip away" at a key pillar of the internet.

CIRA president Byron Holland says the 3-2 vote by the U.S. Federal Communications Commission will remove protections that ensured a "level playing field" for all users of the internet.

Holland says the good news is that the Canadian government and Canada's telecom regulator have been supporters of the principles of net neutrality.

But Holland says the FCC decision will eventually have an effect globally, because so much of the world's internet traffic goes through the United States and so many of the biggest internet commercial giants are American.