Davie shipyard launches new plea for Ottawa to award it second ship contract

MONTREAL — A coalition of people trying to save the Davie shipyard near Quebec City says more than 1,300 jobs are at risk if the federal government doesn't give the yard a contract for a second supply ship.

Members of the coalition were in Montreal today trying to pressure Quebec-based MPs to recognize the plight of the province's shipyard workers.

About 400 people have already been let go and Davie initially estimated another 400 jobs were at risk, but a new analysis indicates more than 1,300 total jobs could be lost.

The coalition says roughly half of the 200 shipyard suppliers in the Montreal area would be negatively affected by the absence of a second supply ship contract and that about 160 jobs are at risk.

Davie recently completed the Asterix, a former container ship converted into a supply ship.