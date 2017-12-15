Most actively traded companies on the TSX
A
A
Share via Email
Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (16,041.98, up 25.52 points)
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $3.07 on 14.1 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up 57 cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $49.89 on 10.6 million shares.
Bonavista Energy Corp. (TSX:BNP). Oil and gas. Unchanged at $1.83 on 10.5 million shares.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 13 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $71.83 on 10.3 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 31 cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $26.70 on 10.1 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 40 cents, or 3.55 per cent, to $10.86 on 9.9 million shares.
Companies reporting major news:
Linamar Corp. (TSX:LNR). Autos. Up $7.48, or 11.50 per cent, to $72.50 on 840,661 shares. The Guelph, Ont.-based auto parts company announced an agreement to buy Winnipeg-based agriculture equipment maker MacDon Industries Ltd. for $1.2 billion.