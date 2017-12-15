Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,041.98, up 25.52 points)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Unchanged at $3.07 on 14.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Oil and gas. Up 57 cents, or 1.16 per cent, to $49.89 on 10.6 million shares.

Bonavista Energy Corp. (TSX:BNP). Oil and gas. Unchanged at $1.83 on 10.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Bank. Up 13 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $71.83 on 10.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financial Services. Up 31 cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $26.70 on 10.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Down 40 cents, or 3.55 per cent, to $10.86 on 9.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news: