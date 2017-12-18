Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,131.64, up 89.66 points)

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $1.10, or 5.64 per cent, to $20.62 on 5.7 million shares. Canada's largest licensed marijuana producer has signed a joint-venture deal with Les Serres Stephane Bertrand Inc., a large-scale tomato greenhouse operator in Quebec. The joint venture will lease a greenhouse used for tomatoes and other vegetables from Bertrand that will be upgraded and retrofitted for cannabis production by April 2018.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace, rail equipment. Up three cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $3.10 on 5.1 million shares. The Montreal-based company's rail division announced Monday its entry into the Chinese monorail market, winning a contract valued at US$270 million through a joint venture it holds with the Chinese company CRRC.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM). Miner. Down 35 cents, or 12.50 per cent, to $2.45 on 4.4 million shares. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM) (down six cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $17.06 on 2.9 million shares) has signed a deal for an option to acquire a 50 per cent stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals' controversial Pebble copper-and-gold mine project in Alaska. Under the agreement, First Quantum will pay US$150 million in four equal payments over four years in exchange for the option to acquire a 50 per cent stake in the Pebble Limited Partnership for an additional US$1.35 billion.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Oil and gas. Up 10 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $10.96 on 4.3 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy (TSX:CPG). Oil and gas. Up 14 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $8.43 on 4.02 million shares.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. (TSX:VRX). Pharmaceutical. Up $1.89, or 7.44 per cent, to $27.28 on 3.9 million shares.

Companies reporting major news:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down three cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $7.02 on 3.9 million shares. Aurora plans to file a dissident circular and will solicit votes against CanniMed Therapeutics Inc.'s (TSX:CMED) (unchanged at $19.41 on 78,601 shares) resolution to issue shares in connection with its proposed acquisition of the Tragically-Hip backed Newstrike (TSXV:HIP).

Cominar REIT (TSX: CUF.UN). Real estate. Up two cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $14.28 on 912,617 shares. The real estate trust has signed a deal to sell 97 non-core properties to Slate Acquisitions Inc. for $1.14 billion. Cominar says the properties are located in the Toronto area, the Atlantic provinces and Western Canada.